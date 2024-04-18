Two casualties on motorcycle leave scene of collision in Trench, Telford

Two people riding an off-road motorcycle in Telford left the scene of a collision involving a car in Trench on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision took place on Sommerfeld Road, Trench at around 3.40pm with a number of people witnessing the incident.

Police say the pillion passenger on the motorcycle was flung over the car due to the impact with witnesses stating the person appeared to have been knocked out.

One witness said: “I thought he was dead, the bike had no number plate and the car suffered significant damage.

“The rider got back on the bike and the pillion was limping but also got onto the bike without stopping to give details or wait for an ambulance.”

Police investigating the incident say they are concerned that the casualty has not sought medical attention and where head injuries are concerned it is important to get a medical assessment.

Offiicers in Telford are currently tackling the issue of off-road bikes being used and say its an issue that needs addressing.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “This is a clear example of what could happen and now we have an injured person and an innocent motorist out of pocket.”

The car was significantly damaged in the collision.