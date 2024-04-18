Telford man charged with causing death of motocyclist by careless driving

A Telford man has been charged with causing death by careless driving following a collision in Waters Upton last year.

Gareth Berry, aged 43, of Millers Row in Longdon-upon-Tern is due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 28 May.

The charge relates to a fatal collision on the A442 on Sunday 16 July, 2023, where a 21-year-old motorcyclist died after being involved in a collision with a car.

Emergency services were called to the junction of the A442 with Upton Stones in Waters Upton at just after midnight.

The 21-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene.



A second patient, the male passenger of the car, was treated by medics for minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.