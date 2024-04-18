Plant a Tree campaign to celebrate staff launches at Lilleshall

Lilleshall House & Gardens has introduced a tree planting campaign to celebrate the people who work there, beginning with the staff that have served the longest at this venue near Newport.

The first commemorative trees were planted earlier this month, with a mixture of oak, ash, elder and other common British tree species among the initial batch of 11.

Those 11 saplings represent the Lilleshall team members who have worked there the longest, which adds up to an amazing 299 years of loyal service.

The Plant a Tree campaign was an idea that came via Lilleshall’s Contract Manager, Jennifer Sibbald-Wall.

“We wanted a permanent tribute to each of our team members, which celebrated the loyalty they’ve shown to the venue. We’ve kicked things off with those that have put in the longest service.

“We planted the first trees last week, but eventually all members of staff at Lilleshall will have their own tree, featuring a plaque with their name on it.

“We wanted some way of showing our appreciation to the people who work here, but we also wanted a project that linked in with our Maintaining a Fitter Future pledge, which we introduced in 2022.

“This is our promise to customers and employees that we are doing all we can to make the facility as environmentally friendly as possible.”

Lilleshall House & Gardens is operated by Serco Leisure on behalf of Sport England.