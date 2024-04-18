0.8 C
Lifesaving dogs needed to become blood donors in Shrewsbury

Could your dog be a lifesaver? Pet Blood Bank UK is currently appealing for dogs in Shrewsbury to come forward as blood donors to help save the lives of other dogs.

Alfie is a lifesafer by donating blood for other dogs.
Copthorne Vets in Shrewsbury is one of the charity’s host venues and they are looking for happy, healthy, and confident dogs to register for their donation sessions.   

Pet Blood Bank is just like the human blood service, but for dogs. They collect blood donations from donor dogs across the UK which then go towards helping to save the lives of other dogs in need.

Every donation a dog gives can help to save the lives of up to four other dogs. Dogs in Shrewsbury, as well as all dogs across the UK, have access to the lifesaving blood should they ever need it, so it really is a vital service.

To become a donor, your dog must weigh more than 25kg, be between the ages of 1 and 8, and be fit and healthy. It is also important that they are confident, enjoy meeting new people, and having new experiences as the dogs will go into their donation appointment alone while owners wait outside in order to minimise risk during the pandemic.

The donation itself only takes 5-10 minutes, but owners should expect their dogs to be with the team for around 35-40 minutes. Dogs receive a full health check from the Pet Blood Bank vet before donating and get showered with treats, fuss, and attention throughout their appointment. They even get a goody bag and toy to take home, as well as the pride of being a lifesaver.

Like humans, dogs have different blood types and negative blood is in very high demand as this can be given to any dog in an emergency. However, with only 30% of dogs having this blood type, keeping up with supplies is challenging, particularly during the pandemic. Therefore, Pet Blood Bank is also calling for certain breeds to come forward, as they are more likely to have his vital blood type. These breeds include German Shepherds, Dobermanns, Flat and Curly Coated Retrievers, Greyhounds, Lurchers, Boxers, Old English Sheepdogs, and Weimaraners.

If you are interested in registering your dog to become a lifesaver or would like to book an appointment for the donation session at Copthorne Vets on Sunday 21 April, visit petbloodbankuk.org or call 01509 232222.

