Lawley charity shop celebrates tenth anniversary

Loyal customers of a Lawley charity shop have been thanked for raising more than £1 million for hospice care as the outlet celebrated its tenth birthday in the town.

The lawley Severn Hospice shop team

Severn Hospice supporters, volunteers and local shoppers joined the birthday party to mark a decade since the doors opened for the first time.

The hospice has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends, and the charity’s shoppers and stock donors across the region contribute more than £1 million a year towards the specialist care it provides thousands of local people living with incurable illness.

Since the shop opened on Birchfield Way in 2014 they have consistently generated more than £100,000 a year thanks to generous donations and local support.

Gary Stephan Lawley’s Community Shop Manager, who has been at the helm since it opened said: “The success of this wonderful shop is all down to the generosity of our loyal customers and supporters.

“We’ve had such fantastic support since the very first day we opened, and the local community has made us feel so welcome.

“It is thanks to them and our incredible team of volunteers that the shop has become such an important part of the Lawley high street.

“We’ve got to know many regular shoppers as the town has grown and we love welcoming and getting to know them.

“We simply couldn’t do what we do without their support. Severn Hospice is at the heart of the community, and we are very proud that this shop is too.”

Shoppers will often see volunteer Cheryl Doran who has been part of the Lawley team right from the start.

“I began volunteering 15 years ago and chose the hospice because of the help they’ve given friends and family over the years – it’s such a rewarding thing to do” she said.

“I moved over to the Lawley team and never looked back! It’s such a fantastic place to volunteer and we really enjoy working together to create a warm, welcoming shop full of lovely stock and pre-loved treasures all of which are donated by our generous supporters.”

Lawley shop that can be found on Birchfield Way is open daily from 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.