Dunne leads debate to tackle impact of flooding in Shropshire

South Shropshire MP, Philip Dunne, yesterday led a debate in Parliament on the impact of flooding and the support mechanisms available following major weather events.

Philip Dunne MP, pictured with Stuart Anderson, Jackie DesaiGale and Terry Gale during recent flooding in the county.

Mr Dunne sought the Westminster Hall debate following the continuing flooding and high water levels over the winter, following the devastating impact of flooding in Shropshire after Storm Babet and Storm Henk, when many farms and homes were affected by flooding.

In Shropshire, along the River Severn, in Storm Babet 109 properties flooded internally and a further 28 businesses. In Storm Henk 74 domestic properties and 32 businesses were flooded – as well as many acres of farmland.

- Advertisement -

Support from government is available following exceptional flooding events, for homes, businesses and farmland. The Flood Recovery Framework provides support to homes and businesses in Local Authorities, provided 50 or more properties in the area have been flooded internally.

The Farming Recovery Fund provides support to farmers whose land is flooded if adjacent to eligible rivers which have flooded, using river gauge levels and satellite imagery to determine eligibility.

Mr Dunne used the debate to call on the Floods Minister, Robbie Moore MP, to review the qualifying criteria for flood support; to clarify which support schemes farmers can access; and to provide additional resources to Local Authorities after significant flood events.

Speaking after the debate, Mr Dunne said:

“I was pleased to secure this important debate, given the clear impact of flooding in Shropshire, which I saw for myself in the aftermath of Storm Henk and Storm Babet.

“We have already experienced three of the worst five floods ever recorded along the River Severn in the last three years, so getting the support mechanisms right from government is incredibly important.

“The Minister has so far been very responsive, and was clearly aware of the calls I and others had made – he confirmed that alternative systems for eligibility for support, away from the current system of geographic boundaries, were being considered, and that consultation with the NFU on improved support for farmers is also underway.

“I was pleased he responded to my specific point, and would be looking at what additional resource can be provided to Local Authorities, to help them deal with the immediate impact of flooding and recruit additional staff if necessary.”