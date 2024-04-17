Police appeal for key witness to come forward following collision in Oswestry

Police are appealing for a key witness to get in touch following a serious collision in Oswestry on Friday 8 March.
The collision happened at around 7.00am on Trefonen Road, Oswestry, when a car collided with a brick wall and caused serious injuries to a pedestrian.
Various witnesses have been spoken to, however it is thought there may be another witness who police are yet to speak to and could help with further enquiries.
The witness is urged to contact police by emailing dean.fitzpatrick@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting reference 00060_I_08032024.
Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk