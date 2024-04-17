Police appeal for key witness to come forward following collision in Oswestry

Police are appealing for a key witness to get in touch following a serious collision in Oswestry on Friday 8 March.

The collision happened at around 7.00am on Trefonen Road, Oswestry, when a car collided with a brick wall and caused serious injuries to a pedestrian.

Various witnesses have been spoken to, however it is thought there may be another witness who police are yet to speak to and could help with further enquiries.

- Advertisement -

The witness is urged to contact police by emailing dean.fitzpatrick@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting reference 00060_I_08032024.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk