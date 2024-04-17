Man arrested following drugs warrant in Telford

A man was arrested for drug offences after officers carried out a warrant in Telford on Wednesday 10 April.

A quantity of class B drugs were found at the property on Eleanor’s Close in Aqueduct and an air rifle was also seized.

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. He has since been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

PC Sam Bertie, from Dawley and Malinslee Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “The warrant was carried out after residents raised concerns about drugs and anti-social behaviour in the area.

“This warrant shows we will not tolerate drugs within our community and will continue to act on information given to us about drugs.

“Drugs have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other localised criminality and the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.”

The warrant forms part of the Dawley and Malinslee Safer Neighbourhood Day of action which addressed community concerns with high visibility patrols and offered reassurance to local schools around anti-social behaviour.

West Mercia Police says the local community can help by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – the easiest way to do this is via their website.

If you have information about drugs and drugs supply and don’t want to speak to police you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org/