9.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
- Advertisement -

Man arrested following drugs warrant in Telford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man was arrested for drug offences after officers carried out a warrant in Telford on Wednesday 10 April.

A quantity of class B drugs were found at the property on Eleanor’s Close in Aqueduct and an air rifle was also seized.

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. He has since been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

- Advertisement -

PC Sam Bertie, from Dawley and Malinslee Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “The warrant was carried out after residents raised concerns about drugs and anti-social behaviour in the area.

“This warrant shows we will not tolerate drugs within our community and will continue to act on information given to us about drugs.

“Drugs have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other localised criminality and the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.”

The warrant forms part of the Dawley and Malinslee Safer Neighbourhood Day of action which addressed community concerns with high visibility patrols and offered reassurance to local schools around anti-social behaviour.

West Mercia Police says the local community can help by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – the easiest way to do this is via their website.

If you have information about drugs and drugs supply and don’t want to speak to police you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

Features

Potential buyers invited to apartment open day within historic Bishop’s Castle property

Features

Planning to make changes to your property?

Features

Hear the world clearly again with expert earwax removal in Shropshire

Features

New pioneering Holistic Physiotherapy Service opens its doors in Shropshire

Business

Shropshire County Show in fresh appeal for sponsors

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP