5.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
- Advertisement -

National Grid ordered to pay £43,000 for traffic management offences

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

National Grid has been ordered to pay more than £43,000 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to 11 offences relating to the unacceptable and unsafe implementation of traffic management measures across Shropshire.

The prosecution was brought by Shropshire Council, sentencing took place at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday.

The charges relate to work carried out across Shropshire between September 2023 and February 2024 when National Grid failed to adequately sign, light and guard work they were carrying out, and failed to provide appropriate pedestrian access.

- Advertisement -

The offences were contrary to Section 65 of the New Roads and Street Works Act 1991 and arose from complaints from the public and site inspections by Shropshire Council’s highway inspectors.

The total penalty for all offences was £36,850, plus costs of £5,032.38, and a victims surcharge of £2,000 – a total of £43,882.38

Chris Schofield, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for planning and regulatory services, said:

“Shropshire Council is responsible for regulating works taking place on our network of roads, and any avoidable breaches that disrupt the flow of traffic and safety of the network are taken extremely seriously, as this prosecution shows.

“We hope this prosecution serves as a warning to all utilities companies, and reassures road users that we will take action against companies that break the law.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP