MP raises plight of country pubs facing ‘astronomical’ energy bills

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has raised the plight of rural pubs facing potential closure over ‘astronomically high’ energy bills and growing debts in Parliament.

Helen Morgan previously speaking in the House of Commons

Data from the British Beer and Pub Association showed that over 500 pubs across the UK closed their doors last year, a combined loss of 6,000 jobs.

In rural areas like North Shropshire, the loss of pubs can mean that whole villages lose their only community space and meeting place – inspiring some communities to buy their local to save it from closure.

Helen has met and spoken with pub and brewery owners across North Shropshire who have voiced concerns over the rising costs their businesses are facing and the difficulty they are having to survive.

The MP seized the chance in the House of Commons to press the Government to step in to support such crucial community businesses.

Helen asked the Energy Minister whether measures could be put in place to help pubs manage historic debts, and if other schemes to help the hospitality sector and stop pub closures could be considered.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“I’ve been contacted by a popular village pub that’s struggling with its energy debt and astronomical energy bill. These pubs are at the heart of our local communities, and they are closing at an alarming rate.

“Would the Secretary of State consider measures to enable them to manage their historic debt by allowing them to pay it off more slowly, or supporting them in some other way so that we can keep these important pubs open?”

Amanda Solloway MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Affordability and Skills, said:



“I couldn’t agree more that these pubs are at the heart of our community and that’s one of the reasons why I have regular meetings with UK hospitality and also think about how we can look at these bills, including things like blend and extend.”