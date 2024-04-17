Former karate coach jailed for non recent sex abuse in Telford

A former karate coach has been jailed after he admitted non-recent sex abuse on two boys in Telford.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Tony Castle, 65, of Horninglow Street, Burton-on-Trent, pleaded guilty to 12 charges of sexual abuse against boys , including 10 counts of indecent assault.

The offences took place in the 1990s while he was a karate coach in Telford, his victims were students.

The court heard how Castle had previously been jailed for sexually abusing children in 2011 by Stoke on Trent Crown Court.

The abuse in Telford took place before the abuse he was previously jailed for, however, only came to light afterwards.

He was sentenced to ten years at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday 12 April.

Detective Constable Zoe Defoe said: “This was a really difficult case for the victims, however they were really brave to come forward and speak about their experience.

“I would encourage anyone who has been sexually abused to come forward and speak to us, regardless of when the abuse took place we will investigate and ensure perpetrators are put before the courts.”