Shrewsbury cake sale for major marathon quest

A cake sale is being held in Shrewsbury to raise funds for a man who is running 17 marathons in 15 days – despite being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Mondi on Wyle Cop who have kindly donated some delicious cinnamon buns

Jack Faint was diagnosed with an incurable brain cancer five years ago, aged just 25, and has since embarked on a series of fitness challenges and embraced meditation to defy predictions that he may not live past the age of 40.

He is now taking on his biggest challenge to date – running 17 marathons along the coast of South Africa in the space of 15 days.

Jack’s father, Mark Faint, works for Howden Insurance and the firm’s Shrewsbury branch is holding a cake sale on Saturday 20th April to help raise funds for the trip and associated charities.

Chris Beane, manager of Howden in Shrewsbury High Street, said Jack’s determination and positivity was an inspiration.

“Jack’s father, Mark, is a big part of the Howden team and the company has really come together to support him and his family since Jack was diagnosed with a brain tumour five years ago,” he said.

“The cake sale is our small way of contributing to what is an enormously difficult challenge to run 17 marathons over 15 days.

“We have teamed up with Mondi on Wyle Cop who have kindly donated some delicious cinnamon buns for us to sell on Saturday morning, with all funds going towards such a fantastic cause.”

Jack’s sister, Grace, is married to former Shrewsbury Town player Matt Pennington, and Jack was involved in a dramatic river rescue during a trip to the town in 2022.

Chris explained: “Jack was doing a training run alongside the River Severn and spotted a man in difficulty in the water.

“He managed to pull him out of the water and then realised the man’s dog was in the river, which he also managed to rescue, much to the man’s great relief.

“Both the man and his dog were well enough to walk home and Jack continued with his run – hopefully his marathons in South Africa will be less eventful, but we will have to wait and see!”

The cake sale will run from 9am to 12pm on Saturday, April 20, at Howden Insurance in High Street, Shrewsbury.

Click here to donate to Jack Faint’s fundraising page.