Bridgnorth pub goes on the market for £1,400,000

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

An impressive Bridgnorth destination pub available has gone on the market for £1,400,000.

The Down Inn, Bridgnorth
Dating back nearly 150 years, The Down Inn in Bridgnorth is an original coaching inn.

Whilst set in the delightful Shropshire countryside with fabulous network of A-roads, means the pub is easily accessed from a whole array of towns and villages from Shrewsbury and Telford to Ludlow and Kidderminster and a large swathe of the West Midlands beyond.

The freehold interest of the pub has been brought to market by leisure property specialists Fleurets and it is on the market at a guide price of £1,400,000.

Acquired in 2004, the property has since developed and established into the business we see today, including the creation of nine en-suite letting rooms.

The Down Inn also comprises character trading areas, two ‘snug’ type areas, function room (100 covers) and 100+ spaced car park. In addition, there is potential to create a private two-bed living quarters.

Andy Tudor, Divisional Director of Fleurets Midlands said: “The location of The Down Inn, together with an increase in holidaymakers and day-trippers, makes it the perfect destination venue.

“Whilst wet sales and accommodation are two important elements of the trade, the business is largely underpinned by a strong food and carvery offer. Weekends and the Summer months are particularly busy, and the business also enjoys excellent weddings and function trade.”

Viewings are strictly by appointment only through Fleurets Midlands.

