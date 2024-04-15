Spring into St George’s Day at Telford Town Park

The popular Spring Into St. George’s Day event returns this year on Sunday 21 April at Telford Town Park.

There will be a welcome return from the Knights of Nottingham at the event. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

The event will be the first in the 2024 event programme for Telford & Wrekin Council.

There will be a welcome return from the Knights of Nottingham who will once again be showcasing their jousting skills and entertaining the crowds with jousting tournaments.

Also appearing on the day will be Roar Martial Arts, stage shows from Animal Guyz and Exotic Zoo, model boats on the lake and the usual host of entertaining walkabouts – look out for the new Herdwick sheep!

The free family-fun day will run from 11am to 4pm and includes a host of hands on activities from axe throwing and archery to circus skills, a range of food and drink vendors, a marquee with local organisations and businesses showcasing their goods and have-a-go activities. Visitors can meet the alpacas whilst keeping an eye out for the dragon.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage and Leisure said:

“We know how important these free events are to the local community as well as attracting regional visitors to the Town Park. The St. George’s Day event is a great way for the community to get together, get involved and enjoy free entertainment.”