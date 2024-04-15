Shifnal revving up for historic motorbike meet

Vintage motorbikes and cycles are set to descend on the town of Shifnal this summer for a ‘first of its kind’ event.

David Morris and Mayor Roger Cox

The Midlands Motorcycle and Cycle Heritage Day will be held on June 15, celebrating British manufacturing excellence.

Roger Cox, Mayor of Shifnal, said he was delighted that the town was hosting the unique attraction.

“We think this is the first event of its kind in the UK and we expect it to attract hundreds of visitors,” he said.

“The town centre will be closed off and filled with an array of historic motorbikes and cycles – it will be a free day out for families to come and learn something about their local industrial heritage,” he added.

Organiser David Morris, director of the Italian AutoMoto Club, explained that Wolverhampton was one of the original centres of the UK motorcycle and bicycle industry.

“Shifnal’s proximity to Wolverhampton will be played out in this brand new day which will celebrate the country’s manufacturing excellence through motorcycle and cycle heritage.

“We hope that this new event will draw in enthusiasts from across the country who will proudly display their historic machines – it should be a fantastic day,” he said.