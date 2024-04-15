Ludlow Fringe Festival returns this June

The 2024 Ludlow Fringe Festival is this year being programmed and delivered by Ludlow Assembly Rooms, Ludlow’s fantastic Arts and Community Centre.

There will be something to entertain everyone at this year’s Ludlow Fringe Festival

Anita Bigsby, founder of Ludlow Fringe, has been at the helm for over 10 years and is taking a well-earned break.

It will be a slightly shorter, smaller festival but promises to be no less diverse or exciting.

From 13-23 June there will be something to entertain everyone in several locations around the town. Tickets are now on sale, with some events only available to Friends & Patrons of LAR (Ludlow Assembly Rooms) until 22 April.

The outstanding Flabbergast Theatre will be performing Romeo and Juliet in Ludlow Castle on every night of the festival. Flabbergast bring a fresh and raw physicality to Shakespeare and we are in no doubt their interpretation of Romeo and Juliet will be an awe-inspiring production in the stunning surroundings of the ancient castle walls. Don’t forget your picnic!

Alistair McGowan, patron of Ludlow Fringe is hosting three special events with three of his long time TV pals. This year he will be ‘In conversation with…’; Jo Brand, Jan Ravens and Gaby Roslin (not all at the same time!) Alistair is a gentleman, and extraordinarily funny – these will be insightful and funny shows.

Other headline events include a sketch show by Radio 4’s John Finnemore, music from Tony Hawks (the fridge man), Flamenco from the incredible Daniel Martinez and well-loved local Americana band, Grey Wolf. All of these special events are only available to Friends of Ludlow Assembly Rooms until 22 April.

Families will be entertained by Kane & Ábel, Magicians Twinpossible, Dragon Tales from Theatrix Arts and a grand finale from India’s number one circus troupe, Circus Raj! There will be free events and a carnival on Saturday 15 June too!

There is comedy galore, with two stand up shows at The Brewery and a late-night session from the hilarious, Ian Stone as well as Harun Masho’d’s latest work in progress. Poetry Slam is back with great prizes and the chance for anyone to have a bash at the competition.

If music makes you merry then you will not be disappointed – all tastes are catered for; Folk at Bill’s Kitchen, Remi Harris, Manos Puestas, Daniel Martinez Flamenco, John Pickard ‘Classics Unplugged’, Geoff Robb’s ‘Music of Trees’, Annette Gregory singing soul in Bill’s Kitchen, Laurel Canyon 60s night, Grey Wolf, George Caird Oboe and the Badger Cavalry to round it off.

In between everything else are brilliant one person plays, book launches, informative talks, a didgeridoo workshop and so much more.



All tickets are available from Ludlow Assembly Rooms website ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk.

