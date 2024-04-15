6.4 C
Italian Autorail event to take place at the Severn Valley Railway in Bridgnorth

Italy is rightly famous for its ice cream, pasta, coffee…and cars! And there’s an opportunity to see some of the very best Italian automotive engineering on display at the Severn Valley Railway on Sunday 28 April, when Bridgnorth Station host its first ‘Italian Autorail’ event.

Bridgnorth Station will host its first ‘Italian Autorail’ event this April. Photo: Severn Valley Railway.
This will be a spectacular gathering of more than 100 Italian road vehicles from across the decades, and it’s been organised in collaboration with the Italian AutoMoto Club.

“We’ll have a wide range of vehicles on display,” said the railway’s visitor engagement manager Lewis Maddox. “And it will include virtually every model of Ferrari, together with the latest Lamborghinis and numerous vintage models from both companies. You really must come and get a ‘pizza’ the action!”

The chance to get up close and browse this prestigious collection of vehicles will make the perfect day out when combined with a trip on the 16 miles of the SVR’s line which runs between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster.

Freedom-of-the-Line tickets, which allow unlimited travel for a whole day, and short journey tickets are available at svr.co.uk and there are money-saving deals for families.

