Celebrate local craftsmanship as Shropshire Artisan Showcase returns

This week is a chance to discover unique handmade finds from Shropshire Artisans at the Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury.

The Darwin Shopping Centre, in partnership with the Shropshire Growth Hub and Buy-From, presents the Shropshire Artisan Showcase every day until Saturday 20 April.



Situated next to Costa Coffee in the Darwin Shopping Centre, this event is an unforgettable celebration of local artisanship, creativity, and community spirit.

This year’s showcase is not just an exhibition; it’s a vibrant marketplace and a meeting point for lovers of unique, handmade products and the artisans who create them. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to meet the makers behind the masterpieces, delve into their creative processes, and hear the stories behind their passion-driven crafts.

Featured Artisans and Their Unique Offerings:

Calluna Upcycling: Discover how everyday items are ingeniously transformed into eco-friendly, chic creations.

Coppermoss Jewellery: Admire and acquire beautifully handcrafted jewellery that tells a story.

Gisela Robinson Art: Experience the allure of delightful illustrations that capture the essence of imagination.

Sarah Corkill: Be mesmerised by stunning artistic representations of Shropshire's landscapes.

Isabel Bradley Designs: Explore mixed media masterpieces that blend textures, colours, and stories.

Mustard and Gray: Find custom-made housewares that epitomise modern style fused with traditional craftsmanship.

The Perfume Laboratory: Engage your senses with stunning, vegan perfumes that embody sophistication and sustainability.

Peg Boarders: Discover gorgeous handmade gifts and homewares that are beautifully crafted.

Some of the Shropshire Artisan makers – From Left: Sarah Corkill, Gisela Robinson Art and The Perfume Laboratory

The Shropshire Artisan Showcase is more than just a place to shop; it’s a venue for inspiration, learning, and community engagement. It’s where you can support local businesses, contribute to the sustainability of handmade crafts, and take home something truly unique.

“We are immensely proud to host this event that not only highlights the rich tapestry of local talent but also fosters direct connections between artisans and the community,” says Anna Sadler of the Shropshire Growth Hub. “This showcase is a testament to the creativity, dedication, and entrepreneurial spirit that thrives in Shropshire.”

The Darwin Shopping Centre invites everyone to experience this gathering of artisans, crafts, and stories. Celebrate the art of making, the joy of learning, and the pleasure of supporting local talent.