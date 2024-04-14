Whitchurch Library ‘pop up’ service expanded

People who use Whitchurch Library will have extra opportunities to pick up and drop off books at the town’s market hall, from Monday 15 April.

Whitchurch Library staff with a reader returning books on the market stall. Photo: Shropshire Council

Library staff have been running a temporary ‘pop-up’ service on market day every Friday morning since Whitchurch Civic Centre was forced to close for safety reasons in September 2023, and now they will be available at the market hall on Mondays and Fridays from 9.30am to 12.30pm and from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“We fully understand people’s frustration over the problems that have been caused by the closure of Whitchurch Civic Centre, and we are still striving to find a solution for the library.

“Our staff have been helping borrowers by running the pop-up stall at the market on Fridays, and we have worked with Whitchurch Town Council to be able to extend this service by offering an additional pop-up on Monday and Friday afternoons where people will continue to be able to return their books and choose from a limited selection of titles.”

Peggy Mullock, a local Shropshire Councillor for Whitchurch North, added:

“I am delighted that we can extend the library times in the market hall in conjunction with Whitchurch Town Council.

“Our staff have worked hard to keep as much of the library service available as possible since the building was closed for safety reasons.”

The pop-up library service will now be available every Monday and Friday from 9.30am to 12.30pm and from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.