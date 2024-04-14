Oswestry runner to take on London Marathon for children’s hospices

An Oswestry runner will be taking on the challenge of a lifetime and running the London Marathon for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices the week before she turns 50.

Alicia Shepherd, from Llansilin, near Oswestry will be taking on the London Marathon

Alicia Shepherd, from Llansilin, near Oswestry, had never dreamed she would take on any marathon and entered the ballot for the London Marathon thinking the chances were so slim she would never actually end up getting a place.

“I couldn’t believe it when I got the email to say I’d been successful,” said the 49-year-old sales director, who will turn 50 a week after the race.

- Advertisement -

“It’s been quite a challenge doing all the training and getting marathon ready – it really does consume all you time, but running it for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith has really pushed me on. I’ve done a half marathon before and 10ks but never the full 26.2 miles, but what a way to mark tuning 50!”

Alicia had spent most of 2023 injured but has been working hard and training most weeks and weekends so that she will be ready come race day on Sunday 21st April.

“It’s been hard for sure, but so far I have raised more than £2,110 for such a vital local charity, and that has made it all worth it,” he said. “I have mainly been fundraising and getting sponsorships from some amazing businesses who will also have their logos on the back of my running shirt.

“But if anyone has anything they could donate to sponsor me then I would be very grateful as I want to raise as much as I can and support local children and families.”

Hannah Robinson, Fundraising Engagement Officer at the charity, said: “We’d like to thank Alicia for all the hard work and dedication in training for the London Marathon and for raising such an incredible amount of money.

“Without amazing people like Alicia we would not be here for the children and families that really need us, so thank you for choosing to take on this challenge for us.

“Good luck Alicia and we can’t wait to see you coming down The Mall.”

If you would like to sponsor Alicia then you can do at hopehouse.org.uk/alicia-london-marathon.