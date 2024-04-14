Arrest made following incident in Cleobury Mortimer

Officers from South Shropshire arrested a man following an isolated incident in Cleobury Mortimer on Saturday afternoon.

There was an increased police presence in the Steeple Close area between around 11am and 1pm while officers dealt with the incident but there was no wider risk to the public.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene for breaching a criminal behaviour order and criminal damage. Enquiries are ongoing.

Police Sergeant Liam Heathcote of Shropshire Police said: “We would like to reassure members of the public that, despite the increased police presence in this area of Cleobury Mortimer today, there was no risk to the public and this was an isolated incident.

“A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene and enquiries are continuing.”