Strategic plan to boost Telford and Wrekin’s visitor economy approved

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet has given the green light to a comprehensive Destination Management Plan (DMP) which will be led by the Council’s Destination Management Organisation, Visit Telford, marking a significant step forward in the Council’s commitment to driving economic growth and enhancing the borough’s appeal as a visitor destination.

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Employment, and Visitor Economy, centre, with tourism business leaders in Telford Town Centre

The development of the DMP has been informed by extensive consultation with residents, visitors, businesses, and stakeholders, and outlines a comprehensive vision, priority themes, and objectives for the next five years.

This new plan has been shaped collectively by public and private sector tourism stakeholders and is a collective roadmap for growth.

- Advertisement -

The plan provides a strategic framework where all partners across the destination can work together to enhance the visitor experience, grow economic prosperity and promote and enable more sustainable tourism practices.

Key highlights of the plan includes seeking delegation to establish a Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) in collaboration with Shropshire Council and Visit Shropshire, aimed at enhancing collaborative efforts in managing and promoting tourism across both council areas.

Recognising the crucial role of the local visitor economy, the council have pledged their commitment to bolstering the leisure and business visitor sectors in the borough with strategic and practical support.

Crucially, a strategic action plan, emphasising Visit Telford’s role in monitoring, supporting, and managing the leisure and business visitor economy, underpins the document.

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Employment, and Visitor Economy, expressed her enthusiasm for the approval, stating: “The Destination Management Plan represents a pivotal milestone in our efforts to position Telford and Wrekin as a premier visitor destination for leisure and business tourism.

“Through strategic collaboration and proactive initiatives, we aim to unlock the full potential of our local economy while preserving our unique cultural and natural heritage.

“We are also excited that our plans to set up a Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) with our partners at Shropshire Council have been approved by cabinet.

“We look forward to forging new collaborative activities and to working closer with our colleagues at VisitEngland to support a thriving visitor economy and business community.”

Tom Gray, Chief Executive Officer of Southwater Event Group, said: “As owner and operator of Telford International Centre, one of the most significant and popular business event venues in the UK, we wholeheartedly support Telford & Wrekin Council in their strategic and co-ordinating endeavours to promote Telford as a tourism destination.

“We welcome this plan and look forward to working with local partners to ensure our green and cosmopolitan town, with all its varied tourism attractions, remains desirable and a top-of-mind choice for visitors.”

The adoption of the Destination Management Plan aligns with Telford & Wrekin Council’s overarching priorities, including creating vibrant communities, delivering innovative services, fostering economic prosperity, and addressing environmental challenges.

View a copy of the Visit Telford Destination Management Plan online here.