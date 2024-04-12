Shropshire Fire and Rescue invest in new technology and innovations

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is soaring to new heights with digital innovations.

The drones have proven useful during the flooding in Shropshire. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The service has introduced a host of new and exciting pieces of technology, including drones, body worn cameras, live streaming cameras and tablets to further advance the way we tackle fires and manage other incidents.

The live streaming camera has already helped in serious incidents, most recently during the search of a missing person who was last seen in their canoe on the river.

The camera was able zoom upstream, track and locate the canoe which helped in the search for the missing person by providing more information on where they might be situated.

The drones have also already proven extremely useful during the flooding in Shropshire and have been used at several barn fires and other incidents where they have allowed officers to gain a clearer picture of what the crews faced and resource accordingly.

Chief Fire Officer Simon Hardiman said: “The introduction of these digital solutions will ultimately help us keep our communities safe by giving us more information and allowing us to better communicate between our own teams and our partners. Anything that enables us to make quicker and more informed decisions has the potential to save a life.”