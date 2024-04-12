MP urges flood-hit residents to share views in Severn Valley Water Management consultation

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has urged constituents impacted by flooding to take part in a new consultation on how water will be managed across the Severn Valley.

Helen in Melverley during flooding in January 2023, pictured with Sally Herbert-Jones and Faith Booth.

The Environment Agency is asking for the views of communities across the region as part of its consultation on the long-term Severn Valley Water Management Scheme.

The initial proposals call for a ‘regenerative’ approach to water management, bringing in both traditional engineering methods and more modern nature-based solutions. The scheme aims to better protect over 3,000 homes and 1,000 businesses from flood risk across England and Wales, predominantly in Shropshire and Powys.

Many households and businesses in North Shropshire are frequently flooded, with a major knock-on impact on the county’s transport links and farmers during periods of high water. The issue is particularly acute around the Welsh border, with villages like Melverley and Edgerley at the confluence of the Severn and Vyrnwy particularly affected.

Helen Morgan has previously called on environmental chiefs and Ministers not to ignore smaller upstream communities when putting proposals together. She most recently raised flooding in Parliament in February to argue for extra measures in frequently flooded areas like North Shropshire, and has called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to visit people impacted by increasingly regular flooding events to see the devastation for himself.

The consultation is set to run for six weeks, ending on the 21st of May 2024. Residents can submit their views online. Those who require a paper copy of the consultation can call 03708 506 506.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“Flooding has a huge impact on North Shropshire, particularly for those along the Welsh border at the confluence of the Severn and the Vyrnwy. Communities here have been waiting a long time for progress on flooding and therefore it’s good to see the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme moving forward.

“It’s important that communities now engage in the consultation and make their voices heard. People who have lived around flooding for years understand it well, and know that small changes to farmland and drainage can have a major impact.

“Please do share your views if you are impacted by flooding. It’s really important that communities of all sizes make their opinions known if we want a long-term plan that works for local people.”