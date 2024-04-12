Five men given a total of 122 years for Aurman Singh’s death

Four men guilty of murder and one guilty of manslaughter have been given a total of 122 years for the death of Aurman Singh in Shrewsbury last year.

Aurman Singh died following an attack in Shrewsbury

Aurman, who was 23 and lived in Smethwick, died after he was attacked and murdered in Shrewsbury by a group of men each armed with weapons including an axe, golf club and piece of wood.

The attack happened in broad daylight in the middle of the day on August 21, 2023 as the delivery driver made a delivery in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill.

His injuries were so severe there was no chance of him surviving and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects fled in a white Mercedes Benz and grey Audi before discarding some of the weapons in nearby Hubert Way.

The Audi was followed by police as it headed towards Tipton in the West Midlands where the men were filmed dumping the axe, wrapped in a grey hoodie, in a bin.

The car was stopped and Arshdeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Shivdeep Singh and Manjot Singh were arrested on suspicion of murder.

All four men denied murder but were found guilty on Thursday 28 March by a jury after a six-week trial at Stafford Crown Court.

A fifth man, Sukhmandeep Singh believed to be the “the inside man” who sent information about Aurman’s deliveries on the day he was murdered, was arrested a few days later in Peterborough. He was found guilty of manslaughter at the same trial.

Today the men received the following sentences:

Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton – 28 years

Jagdeep Singh, 23, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley – 28 years

Shivdeep Singh, 27, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick – 28 years

Manjot Singh, 24, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick – 28 years

Sukhmandeep Singh, aged 24, from Paynels in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough – 10 years

Significant Sentences

The murder investigation was led by Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy of West Mercia Police. He said: “I am pleased that significant sentences have been handed to these men for the brutal murder of Aurman Singh.

“These five men are dangerous individuals who will now serve a considerable sentence in prison where they cannot cause further harm to the wider public.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from local residents and those who provided vital information to assist with our investigation and gave evidence in court.

“Aurman’s family have understandably been left shattered, when he was tragically killed in a planned and brutal attack in Shrewsbury, and my thoughts and condolences remain with them.

“Today’s sentence should send a strong message to those who think they can come into our towns and cities to commit violent crime that we will not stop in our efforts to find them and put them before the courts.

“This was a complex investigation which saw us work with police forces across the country and I’d like to thank the investigation team and those involved for their hard work and commitment.”

Family Statement

Aurman’s family have said in a statement: “There are no words that could ever explain the impact this tragedy has had on me and my family.

“Today a mother will grow old without her son. A sister will grow up without her brother. We don’t want what has happened to us to happen to another family.

“It is an unbearable loss for us which has changed our lives. My daughter and myself will be living our lives for the sake of it but our happiness and the will to live is not there.

“We would like to thank the police for conducting their investigation diligently and supporting us through this tough time.”