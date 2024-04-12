Championship weekend at Loton Park

Loton Park in Shropshire is set to welcome the Midland Hill Climb Championship when it visits the county location this weekend.

Lizzie Weaver from Ludlow

The championship is one of the most closely fought throughout the UK and several top drivers and former champions from all over the country will be challenging the tight and demanding parkland course against the clock, at Alberbury, near Shrewsbury.

One young lady taking part is Lizzie Weaver, aged 18, of Ludlow, who only started racing last year, but will campaign the full championship this season in her Citroen Saxo VTS 1600cc hatchback in the up to 2-litre road-going class.

Lizzie, said: “I am so excited to now be competing seriously and have just upgraded my racing licence to be able to enter these bigger national events.

“My brother Tom and dad Richard will also be driving in their shared Empire Evo racing car at Loton Park on each day, so will both be on hand to offer me much needed continued expert advice and support.”

Other local drivers include Steve Morgan of Ellesmere in an Empire racing car, Jonathen Varley of Telford in a GWR Predator racing car, Bernard Kevill of Ludlow in an OMS racing car, Tony Adams of Shrewsbury in a Lotus Elise, Roger Moran of Ludlow in a Skoda WR5 and Graham Wynn of Shifnal in a Gould GR59 racing car.

The action starts at 9am on both days with full parking and catering facilities on site.