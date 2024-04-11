Three is the magic number as Shifnal ladies raise thousands for charity

Three ladies from Shifnal have raised thousands of pounds for charity – thanks to the people of the town.

Caroline, Karen Roberts from Lingen Davies, Ruth and Louise

Lousie Mansell, her sister Caroline Davies, and friend Ruth Evans held a charity night at Shifnal Town FC’s Reds Bar on Newport Road and raised almost £3,500 for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

The women, who have all grown up in Shifnal, wanted to put on an event and raise money after Louise underwent treatment for breast cancer last year.

- Advertisement -

“I am so pleased with the event and how much we raised,” Louise said.

“I think many people think of chemotherapy treatment centres as a depressing place, but everyone is brilliant. I can’t say enough how fantastic they are, I really benefited from being in the big room with different people,” she added.

After finding a lump, Louise attended 18 rounds of chemotherapy – 14 with her sister Caroline and she was accompanied by her friend Ruth for the other four. She now has lymphedema in her right arm, with blocked lymph nodes, and takes inhibitors and hormone tablets.

Ruth said Lingen Davies had really developed the Cancer Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital ‘to the next level’. Her dad had cancer 21 years ago but was on his own when he had treatment and during one of her visits Ruth was inspired to fundraise to say thank you for the care and support given to Louise.

“I just thought it would be good to do something as a thank you and it was also something for Louise to get involved with and look forward to,” she said.

“The charity night was amazing and it all went very well – a lot of people know about Lingen Davies and were very generous.

“We couldn’t believe we sold 1,400 tickets but we also had 40 raffle prizes given to us including a very large Easter egg donated by Magna Foods, a voucher by Peter Posh and a ten-year-old Malt Whiskey that went very well.

“Local band FanRadio also donated their time for free and made it a great evening. Thanks to everyone who contributed.”

The women are no strangers to fundraising – having been involved with The Shifnal Carnival over the years – and they were pleased with the support given to this latest initiative.