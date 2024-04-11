Three arrested after cannabis farm is discovered in Shifnal

Three men were arrest after a cannabis farm with an estimated value of over £360,000 was discovered in Shifnal on Thursday morning.

The grow was discovered following a warrant at an address just off the Bridgnorth Road in Shifnal. Photo: West Mercia Police

The grow was discovered following a warrant at an address just off the Bridgnorth Road in the town, which was a joint operation carried out by Shifnal and Albrighton Safer Neighbourhood Team and Telford’s Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team.

When officers entered the building 432 mature cannabis plants were discovered, which have been given an estimated street value of £361,000.

The electricity within the property had also been tampered with.

Two men, aged 22 and 38, were located at property and swiftly arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

A third man, aged 65, was later arrested in connection to the grow at a second address just off the Priorslee Road in Shinfal, also on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

Officers later found a further 130 cannabis plants at this address.

All three men remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

PC Mandy Cooper, from Shifnal and Albrighton SNT, said: “Cannabis farms such as the one discovered today in Shifnal are often linked to serious and organised crime gangs.

“The drugs they sell have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other criminality, or the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.

“Shutting down this grow today shows we will not tolerate criminal activity within our communities, and that we will act on information provided to us by the public. The local community can help us by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – the easiest way to do this is on our website.”