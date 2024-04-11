Telford man sentenced for attempted murder

A man has been sentenced to 18 years and 10 months after a woman was left with life-changing injuries after she was attacked in Telford.

Lee Sargent, of Culmington in Stirchley, Telford appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday where he was sentenced for attempted murder.

On August 1, 2023 officers responded to a dropped 999 call at an address in Culmington in Stirchley.

Officers attended the address where they were let into the house by Sargent, who remained calm as he led them upstairs to the main bedroom.

When officers entered the room they found a woman slumped on the bed upstairs with serious life threatening injuries caused by a meat cleaver.

The victim had received 32 injuries to her face and hands during the attack. First aid was carried out by the responding officers, which saved the woman’s life.

The 47-year-old, who remained on the scene, was arrested for attempted murder before being brought in to custody at Malinsgate Police Station.

Sargent was later taken to hospital, where he then assaulted a police officer by spiting at them.

He was then charged the following day with attempt murder and assaulting an emergency worker, where he pleaded guilty to both counts at an earlier hearing in December 2023.

The victim spent 11 days in hospital following the attack and suffered life changing injuries.