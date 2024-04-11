15.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 11, 2024
- Advertisement -

Telford man sentenced for attempted murder

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man has been sentenced to 18 years and 10 months after a woman was left with life-changing injuries after she was attacked in Telford.

Lee Sargent, of Culmington in Stirchley, Telford appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday where he was sentenced for attempted murder.

On August 1, 2023 officers responded to a dropped 999 call at an address in Culmington in Stirchley.

- Advertisement -

Officers attended the address where they were let into the house by Sargent, who remained calm as he led them upstairs to the main bedroom.

When officers entered the room they found a woman slumped on the bed upstairs with serious life threatening injuries caused by a meat cleaver.

The victim had received 32 injuries to her face and hands during the attack. First aid was carried out by the responding officers, which saved the woman’s life.

The 47-year-old, who remained on the scene, was arrested for attempted murder before being brought in to custody at Malinsgate Police Station.

Sargent was later taken to hospital, where he then assaulted a police officer by spiting at them.

He was then charged the following day with attempt murder and assaulting an emergency worker, where he pleaded guilty to both counts at an earlier hearing in December 2023.

The victim spent 11 days in hospital following the attack and suffered life changing injuries.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP