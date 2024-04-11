Historic Wellington race takes new twist this year

A historic race around a Shropshire town will take on a new twist this year.

Wellington business get ready for the race

The Bayley Mile is a traditional road race for pupils of Wellington schools which started in the 1930s and was revived 27 years ago.

This year, in a new twist, the town’s businesses have been invited to compete in the race on May 8 and there has been an enthusiastic response.

- Advertisement -

“The event, which is run by Wellington Town Council, has been opened up to retailers and we are really pleased that over a dozen from around the town are have signed up – a reflection of the great community spirit and friendly competition,” said Sally Themans of Love Wellington, the initiative to help promote Wellington and its businesses and community.

“It should be a lot of fun with some very healthy competition between the shops.

“All local schools have been invited and we normally get about 120 runners completing the course around the town.

“It is always a pleasure to see the enthusiasm of the competitors as they run round the streets of Wellington and we look forward to another successful event this year.”

The original race was the idea of John Bayley who founded a school, later to be renamed Wrekin College, at the age of 27, and who was knighted in 1921 for his services to education.

It was revived in 1996 when Jim Mostyn of Wrekin College and Gary Davies as Mayor of Wellington decided to hold an event which would bring local schools together in a competitive environment.

The pupils’ race will start at 1pm and the race for businesses will start at 2.45pm from the ‘swimming pool east’ car park.