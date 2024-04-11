Athletics legend Steve Cram to entertain Shropshire audience later this month

Athletics legend Steve Cram CBE is heading to Shropshire later this month to share stories from his glittering career.

Adrenaline Sporting Events will present An Evening with Steve Cram at Oswestry School on Wednesday, April 24 between 6-9pm.

A limited number of tickets for the event, sponsored by The Shrewsbury Club, are now on sale.

Cram was one of the world’s leading middle distance runners during the 1980s as he won medals at the Olympic Games, World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games.

He has since become a highly respected athletics presenter and commentator for the BBC.

Alan Lewis, the founder and owner of Shropshire-based Adrenaline Sporting Events, said: “We have brought a long list of great athletes to Oswestry with the purpose of inspiring people and giving them an opportunity to hear from true sporting legends.

“We don’t have visitors like this to Shropshire week in, week out, so this is quite unique really.

“Steve will be coming to Oswestry a few days after his commentary duties at the London Marathon.

“The audience will be given a true insight to Steve’s life, about why he chose athletics and when he realised he could be a star, with the focus on his glittering career as an athlete.

“He’s since carried on his athletics journey as a successful broadcaster.

“There will also be an opportunity for members of the audience to ask Steve a question.

“Without the support from our title partners, these events are almost impossible really, so the support of The Shrewsbury Club is instrumental.”

Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, added the award-winning health and fitness club is delighted to be sponsoring An Evening with Steve Cram.

He said: “Adrenaline Sporting Events have already brought some big names to Shropshire, the likes of Laura Kenny and Jonny Brownlee, so it’s exciting that Steve Cram is now also coming to Oswestry.

“The Shrewsbury Club is passionate about people leading active lifestyles, so hearing stories from Steve’s wonderful career in athletics can only help to inspire the audience.”

Tickets for An Evening with Steve Cram are priced £24.50 and can be purchased at adrenalinesportingevents.co.uk





