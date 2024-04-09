Plans for School Street pilot in Bridgnorth changed due to traffic concerns

A School Streets scheme planned for Castlefields Primary School in Bridgnorth will not now be introduced this spring after concerns were raised about the potential impact of displaced traffic.

School Streets are streets outside school gates that have temporary restrictions on motorised traffic – except for permit holders – during school drop-off and pick-up times.

However, in recent discussions with council officers, concerns were raised about potential displaced traffic onto Highlands Road which could lead to congestion, increased speed, and hazardous conditions for pedestrians and cyclists in another location.

Originally Castlefields was one of six county primaries chosen to take part in a pilot from this spring. However, plans are in place to instead introduce a School Street at another Bridgnorth primary school.

Rebecca Lee, Headteacher of Castlefields Primary School, said:

“We have recently seen unsafe driver behaviour on Highlands Road at school pick up and drop off times and worry that risks will increase with the displaced traffic post implementation of the scheme, should it go ahead. Of course, the safeguarding of children and families is at the forefront of our thinking.”

As result of these concerns, Shropshire Council has decided to pause the implementation of the proposed school street in Castlefields, Bridgnorth and instead implement a scheme at another school in the town.

Signs put in place near Castlefields school to inform drivers of the new restrictions are already in place, but will now be removed.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said:

“We have been working closely with Castlefields Primary, the Trust and local residents for over a year to introduce a School Street this spring – and this work included road safety assessments to ensure that the scheme would improve safety for road users and increase the sustainable travel options used for journeys to and from the school. However, it wouldn’t be appropriate for us to continue designing and implementing school safety measures given the concerns raised by the school so we’ve agreed to postpone plans for a School Street at Castlefields.

“However, we are very keen to introduce a School Street in Bridgnorth as part of the pilot, and I’m really pleased that one will instead be implemented at another school in the town.”

Rachel Connolly, Shropshire Councillor for Bridgnorth West and Tasley, said:

“Road safety for school children is so important now that many parents may need to drive to work, but these proposals were unfortunately not ideal for the location and added significant potential displacement congestion onto Highlands Road.”