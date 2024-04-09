9.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Person rescued from property fire in Telford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters rescued a person from a property following a fire in Telford late on Monday night.

Fire crews were called to the fire at a property on Grove Road in Overdale at around 11.19pm.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington. Crews attended along with an operations officer.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says the incident involved a fire on the first floor of a domestic property with a person being rescued from the property.

Fire crews spent around an hour dealing with the fire.

Police also attended the scene.

