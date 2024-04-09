9.7 C
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Candidates revealed for forthcoming Police and Crime Commissioner election

The candidates for the forthcoming Police and Crime Commissioner election in the West Mercia Police force area have been revealed.

Yesterday, a statement of persons nominated and notice of poll for the election of Police and Crime Commissioner for the West Mercia police area, which covers Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Shropshire, and Telford and Wrekin was pubished.

The poll, which will take place on Thursday 2 May 2024, will see five candidates hoping to be elected to the post which is held for four years.

The role of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) is to be the voice of the people and hold the police to account. They are responsible for the totality of policing.

PCCs aim to cut crime and deliver an effective and efficient police service within their police force area. They are elected by the public to hold Chief Constables and the force to account, making the police answerable to the communities they serve.

PCCs ensure community needs are met as effectively as possible and local relationships are improving through building confidence and restoring trust. They work in partnership across a range of agencies at a local and national level to ensure there is a unified approach to preventing and reducing crime.

In alphabetical order, the candidates seeking election in the West Mercia police area, together with their descriptions that will appear on the ballot paper, are:

– CAMPION, John-Paul (The Conservative Party Candidate)

– CURTEIS, Henry (English Democrats – “More Police – catching criminals!”)

– DEAN, Julian David Geoffrey (The Green Party Candidate)

– MURRAY, Sarah Philippa Jane (Liberal Democrat)

– OVERTON, Richard Andrew (Labour and Cooperative Party Candidate)

Voters are being advised to note recent changes to the way they can vote, including new rules regarding postal and proxy voting in addition to the requirement to show photo ID when voting at polling stations.

Full information and support around voting is available on the Electoral Commission’s website or by calling 0800 328 0280.

