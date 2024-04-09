Shropshire Women in Business Network Relaunches with new leader

The Shropshire Women in Business Network has relaunched under the leadership of local businesswoman Camilla Monk.

Attendees at one of the Monday morning events

This dynamic network empowers female entrepreneurs across Shropshire by providing a platform for connection, inspiration, and growth.

Shropshire Women in Business has been empowering female entrepreneurs in the region for over two years under the leadership of business coach Alex McCarthy.

- Advertisement -

Camilla, a local businesswoman, architect, and founder of ARCHITECTURE: Ventures, brings a wealth of experience and passion to the network.

Attendee and acupuncturist Beth Mottershead says: “I love the events and meeting other local women in business as I feel supported and part of something special. I always come away feeling so positive.”

A Supportive Community for Women in Business

Shropshire Women in Business offers a welcoming space for women to connect with like-minded individuals, build valuable relationships, and find mentors and collaborators. Members gain access to exclusive benefits, including:

– Regular Networking Events: Enjoy breakfast meetings, workshops, and social gatherings designed to foster connections amongst Shropshire businesswomen.

– Expert-Led Workshops: Gain valuable insights and practical skills through workshops on topics relevant to female entrepreneurs.

– Online Community: Stay connected with fellow members, share ideas, and access resources through a dedicated WhatsApp group and virtual networking opportunities.

– Supportive Network: Be part of a community that celebrates your achievements, motivates you through challenges, and believes in the power of collaboration.

Empowering Women to Thrive

Camilla Monk, the new owner/host, is passionate about supporting female entrepreneurs in Shropshire.

“I am excited to relaunch the Shropshire Women in Business network and create a space where women can connect, share experiences, and help each other succeed,” says Monk. “Together, we can build a thriving community of empowered female leaders.”

Join

Women business owners in Shropshire are invited to join the network and take their businesses to the next level. The first new look event will be held at Highly Flammable Studios in the centre of Shrewsbury on Monday, April 15th, from 9.30 am to 12 pm.

Visit shropshirewomeninbusiness.com to book and find more upcoming events. You can also sign up for the mailing list by using the contact form on the website to learn about future opportunities and stay connected.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to connect, grow, and thrive!