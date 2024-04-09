Local recruitment agency expands to help more people find work

Team4You, a Shrewsbury-based recruitment agency specialising in the FMCG, manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics industries, has announced the promotion of Bogdan Nitu to the position of Director.

Bogdan Nitu and Nick Lewis, Directors at Team4You

The appointment of Mr Nitu as Director signals an exciting expansion for Team4You as they continue to support the growth of these crucial sectors, as well as providing work opportunities for people up and down the UK.

Team4You’s unique approach to recruitment is made clear by #ThePeopleEffect model they have in place.

This model allows them to prioritise comprehensive support beyond traditional recruitment, including areas such as health and wellness, family and parenting, financial advice, education and skills and more for their candidates.

Team4You ensures that employees are not just onboarded and retained but also nurtured and empowered throughout their careers. This unique approach allows for better work environments, employee welfare and business growth for those whom they recruit for.

Moreover, Team4You offers an onsite managed recruitment service for candidates that they place, providing businesses with a streamlined and cost-effective solution to their staffing needs.

With a GLAA license, ALP membership and a commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant, Team4You maintains the highest standards of integrity and ethics, further reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner for clients and candidates alike.

Nick Lewis, Founder of Team4You, expressed his enthusiasm about Mr Nitu’s new role, stating, “Bogdan has been an invaluable asset to our team since day one. His dedication, expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence align perfectly with our company values. As we continue to expand our footprint in the FMCG, manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics sectors, I am confident that Bogdan’s leadership will propel us, our clients and our candidates, to new heights of success.”

Mr Nitu also shared his excitement about the opportunity, saying, “I am honoured and excited to take on this new role at Team4You. Over the past three years, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative impact our services have on both businesses and individuals within these dynamic industries. I am committed to leveraging our innovative #ThePeopleEffect model to ensure that businesses thrive with the right talent while empowering individuals to succeed in their careers.”

The appointment of Mr Nitu as Director signals an exciting new chapter for Team4You, companies within the FMCG, manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics sectors, and people looking for work throughout the UK.





With this expansion, Team4You is ready to drive sustainable growth, facilitate meaningful employment opportunities, and support the success of businesses and individuals across the industry landscape.