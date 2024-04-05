Views sought on planned closure of Ludlow town centre Post Office

Proposals have been shared with Ludlow Town Council for the closure of the Post Office hosted in Tesco’s One Stop shop on Tower Street in Ludlow.

Stuart Anderson and Philip Dunne outside One Stop which currently houses the Ludlow town centre Post Office

The Post Office in Tower Street is the largest of two Post Offices in Ludlow hosted in One Stop shops.

Stuart Anderson, Conservative Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for South Shropshire, is supporting swift action taken by Philip Dunne MP in response to these plans. After being contacted by Ludlow Town Council with their concerns for the closure, Philip Dunne MP has written to the Chief Executive of Tesco to convey these worries and to request an urgent meeting with management to discuss the issue further.

Stuart is now hoping to give residents the chance to make their voice heard by running a survey on his website. He wants to hear what the potential impact this closure would have on people and the wider community.

This closure would add to the branch closures in Ludlow in recent years, which have seen both HSBC and Barclays choose to shut their local bank branches, as well as others in nearby communities. Many are worried about the removal of in-person services, especially the impact this has on those who are less able to access their finances or support online.

Stuart Anderson said: “One of my aims is to support local communities, so in response to this proposal I want to provide a way for people to share their views with me. I know how important Post Office provision is to people, so I want to learn how important this counter in the One Stop is to people and what the impact will be if the Post Office is closed.”

Philip Dunne MP said: “Ludlow Town Council have expressed their concerns to me. I am also very concerned about this, so am seeking an urgent meeting with Tesco top management to discuss the significance of this post office and why Tower Street is such a good location for it to be maintained. Tesco has a dominant position in Ludlow, so it should carry the weight of that responsibility in considering the services it provides.”

You can share your concerns on Stuart’s website here.