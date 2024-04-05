Telford paedophile guilty of sex offences against a child

A notorious Telford paedophile has today (Friday 5 April) pleaded guilty to sex offences involving a child.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Murabek Ali, of HMP Hewell, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, one count of trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of indecent assault.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how the 40-year-old had carried out the crimes between 2004 and 2008 against a girl who was 14-years old at the time.

- Advertisement -

Ali, who is already serving time in prison for a string of sexual offences, will be sentenced on Monday 20 May at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

In 2012, Ali was given a 14 year prison sentence following an investigation by West Mercia Police into child sexual exploitation in Telford, known as Operation Chalice.

Detective Sergeant Cindi Lee, said: “This case is harrowing and shocking and Ali caused what is likely to be lifelong trauma to the victim, and even though I welcome this verdict, no verdict can ever bring justice for the survivor or their family.

“Ali is a highly dangerous individual who preyed on young girls, and it is incomprehensible that he would commit such crimes against them.

“Reporting crimes like these can take a lot of courage, and I would like to commend the victim in this case on the immense strength she showed in coming forward to police, and throughout the court process.”

Ali pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual activity with a child and two of indecent assault, which will now lie on file.