Saturday, April 6, 2024
Shropshire Homes plan new homes in Ditton Priors

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Homes is set to host a consultation event in Ditton Priors after revealing intentions to build 44 new homes at Derrington Road.

Shropshire Homes intends to build 44 new homes at Derrington Roadin Ditton priors.
The planning application, to be submitted later this year, will include detailed plans for the site. Under the plans, the new homes would be built on land which has been identified by Shropshire Council to provide new homes within its emerging Local Plan.

As well as new homes, the scheme would include enhancements to biodiversity, new public open space, enhanced access and parking to the adjacent Brown Clee CofE Primary School, an extension to the existing 30 mph speed limit and affordable housing – homes aimed at providing low-cost homes for local people to rent and buy.

Andrew Rogers, Land Manager at Shropshire Homes commented “We are really excited to share our plans with local residents and businesses after many months of preparatory work.

“This site, which has been identified in the emerging Local Plan, will help to provide much needed homes including affordable homes for the area which will help to maintain the vitality of Ditton Priors’ key village services.

“The development will comprise 44 homes including a mix of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroomed homes.”

A drop-in consultation will be held at Ditton Priors Village Hall on Wednesday 24th April between 3-7pm.

Representatives of Shropshire Homes will be available to discuss the proposals. The consultation will also provide the public with an opportunity to leave any comments on the proposals.

More information about the consultation as well as proposals are available online.

