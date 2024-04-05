12.2 C
Shrewsbury man given a three-year football banning order

Updated:
A Shrewsbury man has been given a three-year football banning order following disorder at a Shrewsbury Town FC match in February.

Luke Nickless, of Morville Road in Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to assault at Lincolnshire Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 28 March.

As well as been given the order the 24-year-old also received a £120 fine for the incident that occurred when Shrewsbury played Lincoln City at the LNER stadium on February 27.

The football banning order means Nickless will not be allowed to enter certain areas of Shrewsbury when Shrewsbury Town FC play at home before and after matches. The order also brings restrictions for when the team play away.

Nickless will also have to surrender his passport to police when England play matches outside of the country, which will be in place for the Euro 2024 Championships in Germany.

He will also be placed on the Shrewsbury Pubwatch ban list for the duration of his order.

Sargeant Neil Ward, from Shrewsbury’s Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We welcome the court’s decision to issue Nickless with a three-year football banning order.

“West Mercia Police have an excellent relationship with Shrewsbury Town Football Club and other police forces across the country to ensure that all supporters have a safe and enjoyable experience whilst watching Shrewsbury Town at home and away matches.

“Anyone wishing to engage in disorderly behaviour at Shrewsbury Town Football matches will be dealt with robustly.”

