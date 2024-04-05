30mph limit proposed for Oteley Road and neighbouring streets in Shrewsbury

Proposals have been published to introduce a 30mph speed limit on Oteley Road and neighbouring streets in Shrewsbury, and people have 21 days to share their thoughts about the proposals.

Oteley Road in Shrewsbury is currently a mix of 40mph and 30mph speed limits. Image: Google Street View.

The proposed changes are part of Shropshire Council’s ambitions to transform this corridor to improve network efficiency, active travel and connectivity, following recent residential development along Oteley Road.

A traffic regulation order (TRO) published today – Friday 5 April 2024 – proposes that a 30mph speed limit is introduced on:

– The entirety of B4380 Oteley Road.

– That length of Sutton Road from its junction with Oteley Road to a point 31 metres in a northerly direction from that junction.

– Extension of the existing 30mph speed limit along that length of the A458 Wenlock Road from a point 55 metres south-east of its junction with Kingston Drive to its junction with Weeping Cross Roundabout.

– The whole of Weeping Cross Roundabout.

– That length of A458 from its junction with Weeping Cross Roundabout to a point 12 metres in a southernly direction from that junction.

– That length of B4380 Thieves Lane from its junction with Weeping Cross Roundabout to a point 10 metres in a easterly direction from that junction.

Other future proposals for Oteley Road may include:

– Replacing the existing traffic calming facilities (speed bumps) with ‘less severe’ alternatives.

– Extending the footways throughout the southern side of B4380 Oteley Road, thereby facilitating greater connectivity for pedestrians to those residential properties and surrounding amenities.

– Design and construction of new signalised crossing facilities, including one outside Shrewsbury Town FC’s Croud Meadow.

– Review the Oteley Road/Sutton Road junction.

A public engagement exercise will be undertaken at a later date to enable people to find out more about these plans.

How to view the proposals and submit comments

A set of documents relating to these proposals may be inspected at Shrewsbury Library, Castle Gates, Shrewsbury or at shropshire.gov.uk/traffic. Alternatively, you may request copies by engineering@shropshire.gov.uk or writing to: Traffic engineering team, Shropshire Council, Shirehall, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, Shropshire SY2 6ND or by calling 0345 678 9006.

Anyone wishing to object, support or make any other comment on these proposals should send us an email or letter by Friday 26 April 2024 (contact details as above). You may also ring the above number for more information.

Shropshire Coucnil says that for legal reasons, objections must be made in writing or by email, and should state the grounds on which the objection is made. Objections cannot be accepted over the phone.