Start Tech announce Shropshire Business Festival lineup

Start Tech is hosting a seminar space at the upcoming Shropshire Business Festival on April 11th.

Lewis Hardie and Jordon Tipper from the Start Tech team

They have three speakers lined up for the Start Tech Cyber Security Seminars who will be exploring AI, cyber hygiene, and how to keep on top of advancements in IT.

The managed IT support provider has put together the tech-based talks to help business leaders get au fait with cyber threats, evolving technology and how AI is revolutionising the way we use Microsoft’s software.

They have secured Josh Foye, technical consultant at Pax8, which is the world’s leading marketplace for cloud solutions. Josh will be exploring how Microsoft and AI can streamline processes in the modern workplace to benefit businesses of all shapes and sizes.

Jordon Tipper, project manager at Start Tech, will be urging business leaders not to be afraid of change in his seminar focussed on embracing the latest tech from cloud migration to implementing new systems.

Finally, Lewis Hardie, sales executive at Start Tech, will be sharing top tips and free takeaways on how to achieve good cyber hygiene in your business. Start Tech was one of the first IT providers in the UK to become a National Cyber Security Centre Assured Service Provider, and Lewis will be sharing their cyber expertise in the final talk.

Ian Groves​​​​, managing director at Start Tech, said, “All three speakers will give business leaders the confidence to embrace change and better processes. You don’t have to be a tech whizz to benefit from these seminars – they are designed to arm you with the knowledge you need to help your business flourish.

“As well as visiting us in our Cyber Zone, you can meet the team in the Exhibition Hall and take on our giant game of cyber snakes and ladders to pick up more cyber security tips. The Shropshire Business Festival will be a great opportunity to bring our local business community together to learn, network and grow.”

Josh Foye’s talk will take place at 2.30pm, Jordon Tipper’s talk is at 4pm, and Lewis Hardie’s talk is at 5pm in the Start Tech Cyber Zone. Shropshire Business Festival is a free-to-attend event on April 11th at Wrekin College.

To register for a free ticket visit www.shropshirebusinessfestival.co.uk.