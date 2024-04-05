Orders take off as Aviramp celebrates best ever start to year

A leading UK manufacturer of aircraft boarding ramps and bridges says it has enjoyed its best ever start to the year after securing a record number of new contracts.

Aviramp has enjoyed a 30 per cent increase in orders

Aviramp says it has clinched deals for its industry-leading ramps and bridges in the USA, Europe, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa in a record-breaking first quarter of 2024.

Chief Executive and company founder Graham Corfield said the company had enjoyed a 30 per cent increase in orders since the start of the year, allowing the company to take on new staff to keep up with demand.

Graham said the strength of the market as passengers returned to the air in the wake of Covid – and the company’s innovative, award-winning designs – were behind the bulging order book.

“We have enjoyed a really tremendous first quarter of 2024 and the signs are very good for it to continue throughout the rest of the year.

“Demand for our full range of boarding ramps – and in particular our solar-powered range which are the first of their kind in the world and offer a fully sustainable alternative to diesel-powered or manual ramps – has never been greater.

“Already this year we have secured orders with clients in the Philippines, Minneapolis, Saudi Arabia, Mauritius, Italy, Japan, South Africa and here at home in the UK, leading to us recruiting an extra 30 members of staff.

“We are reaping the benefits of using the Covid lockdown to develop our entire range so that it can all be powered by solar power and so help play a major part in the aviation industry’s drive towards sustainability.

“That, along with the benefits our ramps bring in improving passenger safety by eliminating the need for steps and allowing dignified access for the disabled, mean our range has never been more in demand as passengers start to return to the air following the Covid shutdown.”

Graham said Aviramp – a current holder of the Queen’s Award for International Trade – had ambitious plans for further expansion and development later in the year.

Aviramp boarding ramps and bridges are used when an aircraft is parked on a remote stand and offer a safe, dignified alternative to stairs and separate ambulifts for wheelchair users and those passengers with reduced mobility.

The low-angled ramps are fitted with a unique non-slip surface to improve safety for all passengers and help improve turnaround times and efficiency for airlines, airports and ground handlers.