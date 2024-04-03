New Shifnal initiative proves a success

A new initiative aimed at promoting a Shropshire town is proving a success.

Pictured front row from left, members Marylin Parkes. Edna Coppell. Pat Gabrielle and Judy Owen. Middle row: Rachel Powell MHA scheme manager, volunteers June Sinclair, Lisa Kerrigan and Ann Oberdries and Susanne McGill from Jehandra. Back from left: Bright Gurupria from Right at Home, Adam Cawley from Woods the Cleaners and volunteers Ryan Yeomans and Jesse Thomas.

Love Shifnal was launched six months ago to bring people together, encourage as sense of local pride, organise events and boost the economy.

A networking meeting was held in the town recently and was well attended by a wide range of retailers, professionals and other organisations.

“We were delighted with the excellent response to our first meeting and have now arranged a second one on May 14 at Shifnal Village Hall at 5,.30pm,” said Sally Themans of Love Shifnal, which is being funded by Shifnal Town Council.

“The feedback we received from the first one was very positive, with many attendees finding it useful, and we will certainly be organising similar meetings in the future,” she added.

Rachel Powell, scheme manager with Shifnal and District MHA Communities, which aims to enable older people in the town to live well and remain in their own homes by providing services and facilities, praised the Love Shifnal campaign.

She commented: “it is a wonderful feeling to be a part of such a united community. Love Shifnal is amazing – it is enabling us to work collaboratively with all businesses and community groups in our town.

“As a direct result of the meeting I have already set up supportive connections with many local groups and businesses who said they would partner with us and provide their time, facilities or discounts on their products, such as a reduced price Sunday lunch at The Park House.

“Other offers came from the estate agents, Rachel The Flower Girl, Woods the Cleaners, Finest Feet Care, Right at Home and Jahandra.” MHA Communities currently have two part time staff members15 volunteers, supporting 174 members of the Shifnal community, with a further 42 people attending weekly groups.