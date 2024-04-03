New policing team to combat economic crime

A new team aimed at combatting the ever-evolving landscape of economic crime was yesterday launched by West Mercia Police.

The new team is led by Detective Sergeant Rachel O’Brien and comprises of six officers.

The Economic Crime Unit’s proactive team will focus on intelligence and investigation to target criminals who are financially benefitting from illicit ill-gotten gains.

Led by Detective Sergeant Rachel O’Brien and comprising six officers, the team will work with partner agencies to disrupt criminals by seizing money and property earned and bought through crime.

- Advertisement -

Detective Inspector Daniel Fenn said: “The new home office funded team will be working with local officers and our partner agencies to target organised criminals, locating and seizing their illicit ill-gotten gains to deter offending and protect our communities from further harm.

“This new team will mean we will not only look to put those involved in serious and organised crime behind bars but we will seek to take away the money and property they have gained.”

The team is funded for by The Home Office Asset Recovery Incentivisation Scheme (ARIS) Top Slice initiative.