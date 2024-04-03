7.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 4, 2024
- Advertisement -

New policing team to combat economic crime

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A new team aimed at combatting the ever-evolving landscape of economic crime was yesterday launched by West Mercia Police.

The new team is led by Detective Sergeant Rachel O’Brien and comprises of six officers.
The new team is led by Detective Sergeant Rachel O’Brien and comprises of six officers.

The Economic Crime Unit’s proactive team will focus on intelligence and investigation to target criminals who are financially benefitting from illicit ill-gotten gains.

Led by Detective Sergeant Rachel O’Brien and comprising six officers, the team will work with partner agencies to disrupt criminals by seizing money and property earned and bought through crime.

- Advertisement -

Detective Inspector Daniel Fenn said: “The new home office funded team will be working with local officers and our partner agencies to target organised criminals, locating and seizing their illicit ill-gotten gains to deter offending and protect our communities from further harm.

“This new team will mean we will not only look to put those involved in serious and organised crime behind bars but we will seek to take away the money and property they have gained.”

The team is funded for by The Home Office Asset Recovery Incentivisation Scheme (ARIS) Top Slice initiative.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP