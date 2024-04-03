7.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 4, 2024
Concern as Ludlow town centre post office set to close

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The post office located within One Stop on Tower Street in Ludlow town centre is set to close within the next two months.

Vivienne Parry, Chair of South Shropshire Disability Access Group and Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow South has called upon the Post Office to take urgent measures to establish a new and accessible post office following the news.

Vivienne said: “We have a higher-than-average proportion of elderly and disabled residents in Ludlow. They rely on the post office for a range of services including pensions, benefits and posting gifts to family and friends.

“This news comes as a blow to the whole community but especially to vulnerable groups.

“I will be writing to the Post Office asking them to make every effort to secure a new partner to take on this crucial service on a site with good parking and access for all.”

