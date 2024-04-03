Spectacular showcase of young talent hits Theatre Severn’s stage this week!

Shrewsbury is set to be dazzled as the stage comes alive with the enchanting performances of “The Wizard of Oz: Youth” and the spine-tingling production of “The Addams Family Musical” at Theatre Severn this week.

Presented by the renowned musical theatre company, Get Your Wigle On, these two shows promise to be an unforgettable theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.

“The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition,” perfect for younger audiences with a runtime of approximately 75 minutes, features a cast of talented young students, ranging in age from 4 to 18.

Audiences will follow Dorothy and her friends down the yellow brick road as they journey through the magical land of Oz. From the whimsical munchkins to the wicked witches, spectators will be transported to a world of wonder and adventure.

Meanwhile, “The Addams Family” showcases the remarkable talents of students aged 13 to 21. Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, and the rest of the spooky clan navigate love, family, and the supernatural in this macabre musical comedy.

Fans of the TV series Wednesday will be delighted by this sensational musical adaptation. With catchy tunes and a cast of quirky characters, “The Addams Family Musical” promises to entertain audiences of all ages.

Both productions are brought to life by the creative team at Get Your Wigle On, who are dedicated to nurturing young talent and providing opportunities for aspiring performers to shine on stage. From dazzling dance numbers to show-stopping musical performances, these shows are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the young actors involved.

Don’t miss the chance to witness the magic of “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” from April 2nd to 4th and “The Addams Family Musical” from April 5th to 7th at Theatre Severn this Easter Holidays.

Tickets are selling fast, so be sure to book now and experience the talent and creativity of the next generation of musical theatre stars.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit theatresevern.co.uk or call box office on 01743 281 281.