Zoe joins expanding quantity surveyor team

A senior quantity surveyor with experience in refurbishment and restoration projects is the latest recruit to the team of Midlands based CQS Solutions.

Senior quantity surveyor Zoe Clifton

Zoe Clifton has joined the CQS Solutions team, which has offices in Telford, as a senior quantity surveyor and is already working on a £25m new build residential project in Birmingham.

Zoe, 32, explained that after qualifying from Wolverhampton University with a degree in quantity surveying, she worked for a main contractor, a fit-out company and a restoration specialist before joining CQS Solutions.

- Advertisement -

“I was looking for a new challenge and the chance to step outside my comfort zone. I wanted to learn more and the range of projects at CQS Solutions allows me to do that.

“I’m getting involved in different roles and disciplines, picking up lots of new skills and I absolutely love it. I have worked on a wider range of projects in the last three months than I had in the previous12 months,” she said.

Zoe, who lives in Stafford with her partner, is currently working for CQS Solutions as the commercial manager on a £25m build to rent residential scheme in Birmingham.

“It will keep me busy for the next 18 months and then I’m looking forward to the next challenge,” she said.

Company owner Tim Lloyd said that Zoe had brought a new set of skills to the company.

“We are delighted to welcome Zoe to the CQS Solutions team. Her previous experience working with different parts of the construction industry will be invaluable to the range of work we get involved in,” he said.