Wicketkeeper-batsman Ben in new estate agency role

A Shropshire county cricketer has joined Harwood The Estate Agent in a newly created role.

Ben and Patrick who between them will be ‘battling it out on the park’.

Ben Lees, who plays wicketkeeper-batsman for the county, has been appointed to assist managing director Patrick Smitheman mainly with sales in a new position for the estate agency.

His role incorporates all parts of the sales side of the business which Patrick runs from their Broseley office.

- Advertisement -

Prior to joining Harwood he spent a year with another local estate agent which gave him an insight into the property market.

Ben, 21, is a former Thomas Telford School pupil who gained a scholarship to Shrewsbury School where he studied for his A levels.

His education at Shrewsbury School also brought sporting opportunities and the wicketkeeper-batsman, who recalls being brought up on a cricket pitch, was on the fringes of the Worcester County Academy.

He has played 49 times for Shropshire and spent last season with Shifnal. He also made four appearances for the England Schools national football team.

Patrick said today: ‘I am delighted to have Ben on board – he is a smart, intelligent young man, who has a lot to offer the industry. Between us we will be ‘batting it out on the park’.”