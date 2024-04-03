Telford College HGV logistics jobs fair is a big success

Telford College held another busy logistics fair at its Wellington campus to promote a wide range of careers in the haulage industry.

The Dulson Training stand at the HGV logistics jobs fair

More than 20 employers and support services were on site to showcase current vacancies and training opportunities in the HGV and logistics sector.

Haulage companies also brought demonstration vehicles onto the campus, giving potential workers the chance of hands-on experience in a cab.

It follows a similar event at the Telford College campus in November which was a huge success, attracting job hunters from across the Midlands and beyond.

The latest event also included a raffle, raising funds for Severn Hospice, where two winners got chance of a 15-minute ride in one of the HGV trainer vehicles on site during the afternoon, thanks to Dulson Training.

Aneeta Hazir, the college’s employer partnership manager, said: “This free networking event was open to both employers and individuals, and was a perfect opportunity for anyone considering a career in the logistics industry.

“It was a chance to come and talk to providers, employers and partners to learn about employment opportunities and wrap-around support, advice and guidance.

Companies in attendance included A1, Above and Beyond, AJ Maidens, D4 Drivers, Kinaxia, Clive Cowern Transport, Culina, DPD, Dulson Training, GTG Training, PR Training, Pro-active Personnel, Serco, RAF Cosford, and West Mercia Search and Rescue, Hadley Group, Mainline Haulage, National Careers Service, Pertemps, PGS Global, Shropshire Council, Smart Works, Trax Express. Wellington Fire Station, Severn Hospice and many more.

The event was officially opened by Paul Birch, the college’s strategic transformation officer, and there were also presentations from Ross McPhillips of Culina, and Tony Bownes from Kinaxia.

Telford College works closely with employers and driver trainers through its ‘employability’ programmes, which are specifically designed to provide jobseekers with the skills required for driving goods vehicles. Around 650 learners are put through the programme each year.